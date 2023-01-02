Ameriprise Financial Inc. (AMP) Looks Ready for Growth Despite 3.22% Change This Year

Ameriprise Financial Inc. (NYSE: AMP) is 3.22% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $219.99 and a high of $339.41 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AMP stock was last observed hovering at around $312.31 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.94% off its average median price target of $340.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 18.06% off the consensus price target high of $380.00 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are -8.49% lower than the price target low of $287.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $311.37, the stock is -1.76% and -0.65% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.38 million and changing -0.30% at the moment leaves the stock 11.17% off its SMA200. AMP registered 3.11% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 30.84%.

The stock witnessed a -6.20% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 23.58%, and is 1.12% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.58% over the week and 1.89% over the month.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. (AMP) has around 12000 employees, a market worth around $33.24B and $14.44B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 12.98 and Fwd P/E is 10.78. Profit margin for the company is 19.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 41.54% and -8.26% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.50%).

Ameriprise Financial Inc. (AMP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ameriprise Financial Inc. (AMP) is a “Overweight”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/24/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 88.50% this year.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. (AMP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 110.50M, and float is at 106.15M with Short Float at 0.90%.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. (AMP) Insider Activity

A total of 18 insider transactions have happened at Ameriprise Financial Inc. (AMP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Brockman Dawn M.,the company’sINTERIM CONTROLLER AND PAO. SEC filings show that Brockman Dawn M. sold 410 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 27 at a price of $310.63 per share for a total of $0.13 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 875.0 shares.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 23 that CRACCHIOLO JAMES M (CHAIRMAN AND CEO) sold a total of 13,050 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 23 and was made at $333.02 per share for $4.35 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.16 million shares of the AMP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 23, MELLOH HEATHER J. (EVP AND GENERAL COUNSEL) disposed off 165 shares at an average price of $332.63 for $54884.0. The insider now directly holds 3,188 shares of Ameriprise Financial Inc. (AMP).

Ameriprise Financial Inc. (AMP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Morgan Stanley (MS) that is trading -13.95% down over the past 12 months and The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK) that is -21.48% lower over the same period. First Republic Bank (FRC) is -41.06% down on the 1-year trading charts.