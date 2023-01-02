Analysts suggest Viracta Therapeutics Inc. (VIRX) could spike 95.83% in a year

Viracta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VIRX) is -60.00% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.21 and a high of $5.75 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The VIRX stock was last observed hovering at around $1.26 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.2% off its average median price target of $11.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 95.83% off the consensus price target high of $35.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 79.14% higher than the price target low of $7.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.46, the stock is -17.09% and -45.84% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.42 million and changing 15.87% at the moment leaves the stock -56.76% off its SMA200. VIRX registered -62.18% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -60.22%. The firm has a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.36.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -37.07% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -65.81%, and is -8.75% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 15.25% over the week and 11.07% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 20.66% and -74.61% from its 52-week high.

Viracta Therapeutics Inc. (VIRX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Viracta Therapeutics Inc. (VIRX) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Viracta Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/10/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 32.90% this year.

Viracta Therapeutics Inc. (VIRX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 37.71M, and float is at 33.51M with Short Float at 1.65%.

Viracta Therapeutics Inc. (VIRX) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Chevallard Daniel R.,the company’sCFO and COO. SEC filings show that Chevallard Daniel R. sold 3,532 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 28 at a price of $2.72 per share for a total of $9606.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85733.0 shares.

Viracta Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 28 that Rojkjaer Lisa (Chief Medical Officer) sold a total of 2,116 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 28 and was made at $2.72 per share for $5754.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 46116.0 shares of the VIRX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 26, Chevallard Daniel R. (CFO and COO) disposed off 3,655 shares at an average price of $4.02 for $14679.0. The insider now directly holds 82,376 shares of Viracta Therapeutics Inc. (VIRX).