Arcosa Inc. (ACA) Looks Ready for Growth Despite 3.11% Change This Year

Arcosa Inc. (NYSE: ACA) is 3.11% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $43.42 and a high of $65.80 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ACA stock was last observed hovering at around $54.99 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.65% off its average median price target of $74.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 27.55% off the consensus price target high of $75.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 10.92% higher than the price target low of $61.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $54.34, the stock is -5.56% and -8.11% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.18 million and changing -1.18% at the moment leaves the stock -2.76% off its SMA200. ACA registered 4.40% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 17.34%.

The stock witnessed a -11.06% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.97%, and is -1.56% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.31% over the week and 3.00% over the month.

Arcosa Inc. (ACA) has around 6170 employees, a market worth around $2.66B and $2.26B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 26.42 and Fwd P/E is 29.22. Profit margin for the company is 4.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 25.15% and -17.42% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.50%).

Arcosa Inc. (ACA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Arcosa Inc. (ACA) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Arcosa Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/03/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -34.70% this year.

Arcosa Inc. (ACA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 48.30M, and float is at 47.84M with Short Float at 1.45%.

Arcosa Inc. (ACA) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Arcosa Inc. (ACA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Henderson Mary E,the company’sCAO. SEC filings show that Henderson Mary E sold 6,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 12 at a price of $58.46 per share for a total of $0.35 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37315.0 shares.

Arcosa Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 16 that Peck Gail M (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 8,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 16 and was made at $58.73 per share for $0.5 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 32575.0 shares of the ACA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 10, Stevenson Bryan (CLO & Asst Corp Sec.) disposed off 4,988 shares at an average price of $57.96 for $0.29 million. The insider now directly holds 25,210 shares of Arcosa Inc. (ACA).