Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ARCT) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ARCT) is -54.17% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.70 and a high of $40.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ARCT stock was last observed hovering at around $17.35 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.39%.

Currently trading at $16.96, the stock is -4.70% and -5.22% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.36 million and changing -2.25% at the moment leaves the stock -8.03% off its SMA200. ARCT registered -56.38% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 4.95%.

The stock witnessed a -8.03% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 14.44%, and is -3.80% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.68% over the week and 7.12% over the month.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ARCT) has around 177 employees, a market worth around $459.62M and $51.50M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 44.96% and -58.12% from its 52-week high.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -117.80% this year.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ARCT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 26.47M, and float is at 22.82M with Short Float at 11.51%.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ARCT) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ARCT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Marquet Magda,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Marquet Magda bought 2,222 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 15 at a price of $18.00 per share for a total of $39996.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 24942.0 shares.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 23 that Payne Joseph E (President and CEO) bought a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 23 and was made at $16.51 per share for $82550.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.48 million shares of the ARCT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 04, Chivukula Pad (Chief Scientific Officer & COO) disposed off 8,100 shares at an average price of $40.00 for $0.32 million. The insider now directly holds 594,448 shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ARCT).

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ARCT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading 2.52% up over the past 12 months and Pfizer Inc. (PFE) that is -12.26% lower over the same period. AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) is 15.96% up on the 1-year trading charts.