Are we looking at the next big move in Century Communities Inc. (CCS)?

Century Communities Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is -38.86% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $39.00 and a high of $83.11 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CCS stock was last observed hovering at around $50.28 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.27%.

Currently trading at $50.01, the stock is -2.75% and 4.51% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.17 million and changing -0.54% at the moment leaves the stock 1.39% off its SMA200. CCS registered -38.48% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 4.89%.

The stock witnessed a 3.84% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 16.90%, and is -3.77% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.30% over the week and 3.51% over the month.

Century Communities Inc. (CCS) has around 1600 employees, a market worth around $1.60B and $4.53B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 2.75 and Fwd P/E is 6.20. Profit margin for the company is 13.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 28.23% and -39.83% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (18.60%).

Century Communities Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 135.90% this year.

Century Communities Inc. (CCS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 32.20M, and float is at 27.81M with Short Float at 7.43%.

Century Communities Inc. (CCS) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Century Communities Inc. (CCS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by DIXON JOHN SCOTT,the company’sAssistant CFO. SEC filings show that DIXON JOHN SCOTT sold 3,558 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 13 at a price of $53.38 per share for a total of $0.19 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Century Communities Inc. (CCS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include M/I Homes Inc. (MHO) that is trading -25.32% down over the past 12 months and PulteGroup Inc. (PHM) that is -19.63% lower over the same period. Lennar Corporation (LEN) is -21.48% down on the 1-year trading charts.