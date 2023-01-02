Are we looking at the next big move in El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. (LOCO)?

El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LOCO) is -18.96% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.06 and a high of $12.81 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LOCO stock was last observed hovering at around $10.19 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.23%.

Currently trading at $9.96, the stock is -5.69% and -5.15% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.15 million and changing -2.26% at the moment leaves the stock 8.61% off its SMA200. LOCO registered -18.55% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 16.05%.

The stock witnessed a -8.62% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 28.93%, and is -4.14% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.64% over the week and 2.71% over the month.

El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. (LOCO) has around 4626 employees, a market worth around $377.48M and $463.00M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 17.75 and Fwd P/E is 13.32. Profit margin for the company is 4.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 41.11% and -22.24% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.80%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 16.90% this year.

El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. (LOCO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 36.40M, and float is at 19.70M with Short Float at 9.14%.

El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. (LOCO) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. (LOCO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Lozano Miguel,the company’sCHIEF OPERATING OFFICER. SEC filings show that Lozano Miguel sold 25,238 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 04 at a price of $12.87 per share for a total of $0.32 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70290.0 shares.

El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. (LOCO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR) that is trading 6.95% up over the past 12 months and The Wendy’s Company (WEN) that is -5.19% lower over the same period. Jack in the Box Inc. (JACK) is -22.18% down on the 1-year trading charts.