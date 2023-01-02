Are we looking at the next big move in Enel Chile S.A. (ENIC)?

Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE: ENIC) is 24.31% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.98 and a high of $2.24 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ENIC stock was last observed hovering at around $2.22 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.03% off its average median price target of $2412.54 for the next 12 months. It is also 99.96% off the consensus price target high of $5478.75 offered by analysts, but current levels are 99.89% higher than the price target low of $2000.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.25, the stock is 6.28% and 16.99% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.43 million and changing 1.35% at the moment leaves the stock 43.28% off its SMA200. ENIC registered 27.12% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 102.70%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.00 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.01.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 3.21% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 63.04%, and is 3.69% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.46% over the week and 4.83% over the month.

Enel Chile S.A. (ENIC) has around 2248 employees, a market worth around $3.14B and $4.68B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 14.33 and Fwd P/E is 0.01. Profit margin for the company is 4.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 129.36% and 0.45% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.70%).

Enel Chile S.A. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/02/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 267.40% this year.

Enel Chile S.A. (ENIC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.38B, and float is at 496.65M with Short Float at 0.25%.

Enel Chile S.A. (ENIC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Fortis Inc. (FTS) that is trading -16.51% down over the past 12 months and Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. (HE) that is 0.60% higher over the same period.