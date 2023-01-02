Are we looking at the next big move in Everest Re Group Ltd. (RE)?

Everest Re Group Ltd. (NYSE: RE) is 20.94% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $244.57 and a high of $340.66 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The RE stock was last observed hovering at around $334.86 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -3.59% off its average median price target of $343.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 11.66% off the consensus price target high of $375.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -6.86% lower than the price target low of $310.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $331.27, the stock is 0.04% and 3.19% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.15 million and changing -1.07% at the moment leaves the stock 14.89% off its SMA200. RE registered 20.81% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 16.73%.

The stock witnessed a -1.97% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 26.23%, and is -0.46% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.44% over the week and 1.92% over the month.

Everest Re Group Ltd. (RE) has around 1947 employees, a market worth around $13.11B and $12.39B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 24.73 and Fwd P/E is 7.78. Profit margin for the company is 4.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 35.45% and -2.76% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.00%).

Everest Re Group Ltd. (RE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Everest Re Group Ltd. (RE) is a “Buy”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Everest Re Group Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/26/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 189.40% this year.

Everest Re Group Ltd. (RE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 38.80M, and float is at 38.55M with Short Float at 1.45%.

Everest Re Group Ltd. (RE) Insider Activity

A total of 14 insider transactions have happened at Everest Re Group Ltd. (RE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by WEBER JOHN A,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that WEBER JOHN A sold 1,155 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 16 at a price of $320.10 per share for a total of $0.37 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 332.0 shares.

Everest Re Group Ltd. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 16 that WEBER JOHN A (Director) sold a total of 2,333 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 16 and was made at $320.10 per share for $0.75 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 4076.0 shares of the RE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 17, Mukherjee Sanjoy (ExecVP, Gen Counsel, Secretary) disposed off 700 shares at an average price of $317.38 for $0.22 million. The insider now directly holds 42,393 shares of Everest Re Group Ltd. (RE).

Everest Re Group Ltd. (RE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. (MMC) that is trading -4.62% down over the past 12 months and The Progressive Corporation (PGR) that is 25.87% higher over the same period.