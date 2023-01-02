Are we looking at the next big move in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (JAZZ)?

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: JAZZ) is 25.05% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $125.36 and a high of $169.98 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The JAZZ stock was last observed hovering at around $158.15 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.16% off its average median price target of $200.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 33.62% off the consensus price target high of $240.00 offered by 18 analysts, but current levels are 11.49% higher than the price target low of $180.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $159.31, the stock is 2.70% and 6.89% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.41 million and changing 0.73% at the moment leaves the stock 5.33% off its SMA200. JAZZ registered 24.21% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 0.46%.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 1.53% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 19.52%, and is -0.34% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.07% over the week and 2.48% over the month.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (JAZZ) has around 3200 employees, a market worth around $9.96B and $3.58B in sales. Fwd P/E is 8.75. Profit margin for the company is -0.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 27.08% and -6.28% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-0.50%).

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (JAZZ) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (JAZZ) is a “Buy”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 15 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/09/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -230.80% this year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (JAZZ) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 62.78M, and float is at 61.37M with Short Float at 3.63%.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (JAZZ) Insider Activity

A total of 70 insider transactions have happened at Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (JAZZ) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 51 and purchases happening 19 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by GALA RENEE D,the company’sEVP & Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that GALA RENEE D sold 2,635 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 21 at a price of $160.00 per share for a total of $0.42 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32558.0 shares.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 13 that Pearce Samantha (SVP, Head of Europe & Internat) sold a total of 531 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 13 and was made at $155.45 per share for $82544.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 11309.0 shares of the JAZZ stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 09, Iannone Robert (EVP, Global Head of R&D) disposed off 1,844 shares at an average price of $151.54 for $0.28 million. The insider now directly holds 36,316 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (JAZZ).

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (JAZZ): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading 2.52% up over the past 12 months and Pfizer Inc. (PFE) that is -12.26% lower over the same period. Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK) is 43.83% up on the 1-year trading charts.