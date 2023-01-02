Are we looking at the next big move in Model N Inc. (MODN)?

Model N Inc. (NYSE: MODN) is 35.06% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $20.95 and a high of $42.45 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MODN stock was last observed hovering at around $40.29 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.27% off its average median price target of $43.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 11.83% off the consensus price target high of $46.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 3.43% higher than the price target low of $42.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $40.56, the stock is 1.23% and 5.50% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.16 million and changing 0.67% at the moment leaves the stock 34.34% off its SMA200. MODN registered 33.42% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 57.88%.

The stock witnessed a 4.32% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 18.49%, and is -0.17% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.76% over the week and 3.19% over the month.

Model N Inc. (MODN) has around 1035 employees, a market worth around $1.51B and $219.20M in sales. Fwd P/E is 38.19. Profit margin for the company is -13.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 93.60% and -4.45% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-5.30%).

Model N Inc. (MODN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Model N Inc. (MODN) is a “Buy”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Model N Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/07/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 7.10% this year.

Model N Inc. (MODN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 37.20M, and float is at 36.11M with Short Float at 6.68%.

Model N Inc. (MODN) Insider Activity

A total of 106 insider transactions have happened at Model N Inc. (MODN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 82 and purchases happening 24 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Kannan Suresh,the company’sChief Product Officer. SEC filings show that Kannan Suresh sold 20,119 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 08 at a price of $39.39 per share for a total of $0.79 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.18 million shares.

Model N Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 01 that Selig Laura (Chief People Officer) sold a total of 570 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 01 and was made at $38.88 per share for $22162.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.11 million shares of the MODN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 01, Lyon Christopher (Chief Revenue Officer) disposed off 1,838 shares at an average price of $38.88 for $71461.0. The insider now directly holds 159,088 shares of Model N Inc. (MODN).

Model N Inc. (MODN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Oracle Corporation (ORCL) that is trading -7.12% down over the past 12 months and Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV) that is -37.93% lower over the same period. HealthStream Inc. (HSTM) is -6.12% down on the 1-year trading charts.