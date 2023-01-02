Are we looking at the next big move in MSP Recovery Inc. (MSPR)?

MSP Recovery Inc. (NASDAQ: MSPR) is -83.94% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.91 and a high of $11.70 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MSPR stock was last observed hovering at around $1.45 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.15% off its average median price target of $3.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 46.67% off the consensus price target high of $3.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 46.67% higher than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.60, the stock is 26.38% and 37.01% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.42 million and changing 10.34% at the moment leaves the stock -54.93% off its SMA200. MSPR registered -83.92% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -24.53%.

The stock witnessed a 44.14% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 33.33%, and is 16.79% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.12% over the week and 12.44% over the month.

MSP Recovery Inc. (MSPR) has around 90 employees, a market worth around $4.67B and $27.14M in sales. Fwd P/E is 0.19. Distance from 52-week low is 75.80% and -86.32% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.60%).

MSP Recovery Inc. (MSPR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for MSP Recovery Inc. (MSPR) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

MSP Recovery Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/01/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -36.40% this year.

MSP Recovery Inc. (MSPR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 3.22B, and float is at 65.48M with Short Float at -.

MSP Recovery Inc. (MSPR) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at MSP Recovery Inc. (MSPR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Ruiz John Hasan,the company’sChief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Ruiz John Hasan bought 12,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 23 at a price of $1.00 per share for a total of $12515.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.17 million shares.

MSP Recovery Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 17 that Ruiz John Hasan (Chief Executive Officer) bought a total of 19,455 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 17 and was made at $1.03 per share for $20120.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.16 million shares of the MSPR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 13, Rivera Ricardo (Chief Operating Officer) acquired 21,000 shares at an average price of $1.39 for $29190.0. The insider now directly holds 36,691 shares of MSP Recovery Inc. (MSPR).