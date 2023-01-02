Are we looking at the next big move in The Simply Good Foods Company (SMPL)?

The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ: SMPL) is -8.52% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $29.21 and a high of $45.77 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SMPL stock was last observed hovering at around $37.95 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.08% off its average median price target of $42.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 23.94% off the consensus price target high of $50.00 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are -8.66% lower than the price target low of $35.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $38.03, the stock is -0.16% and 0.70% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.37 million and changing 0.21% at the moment leaves the stock 4.36% off its SMA200. SMPL registered -7.87% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -2.04%.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -4.69% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 18.88%, and is 0.58% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.66% over the week and 2.95% over the month.

The Simply Good Foods Company (SMPL) has around 260 employees, a market worth around $3.87B and $1.17B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 35.34 and Fwd P/E is 21.14. Profit margin for the company is 9.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 30.20% and -16.91% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.70%).

The Simply Good Foods Company (SMPL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The Simply Good Foods Company (SMPL) is a “Overweight”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The Simply Good Foods Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/05/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 157.10% this year.

The Simply Good Foods Company (SMPL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 100.14M, and float is at 97.30M with Short Float at 2.31%.

The Simply Good Foods Company (SMPL) Insider Activity

A total of 41 insider transactions have happened at The Simply Good Foods Company (SMPL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 30 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Zink Linda,the company’sChief Marketing Officer Quest. SEC filings show that Zink Linda sold 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 19 at a price of $44.40 per share for a total of $0.22 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21815.0 shares.

The Simply Good Foods Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 19 that SCALZO JOSEPH (CEO and President) sold a total of 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 19 and was made at $44.69 per share for $4.47 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 45555.0 shares of the SMPL stock.

The Simply Good Foods Company (SMPL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Simply Good Foods Company (SMPL) that is trading -7.87% down over the past 12 months. S&W Seed Company (SANW) is -44.81% down on the 1-year trading charts.