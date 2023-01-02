ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SPRY) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SPRY) is 28.08% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.80 and a high of $9.17 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SPRY stock was last observed hovering at around $8.50 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.03%.

Currently trading at $8.53, the stock is 9.91% and 26.60% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.36 million and changing 0.35% at the moment leaves the stock 74.42% off its SMA200. SPRY registered 29.24% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 107.04%.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 37.14% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 61.55%, and is 3.52% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.07% over the week and 8.75% over the month.

ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SPRY) has around 92 employees, a market worth around $811.12M and $2.41M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 204.64% and -6.98% from its 52-week high.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -169.80% this year.

ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SPRY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 95.43M, and float is at 62.98M with Short Float at 1.32%.

ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SPRY) Insider Activity

A total of 14 insider transactions have happened at ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SPRY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Scott Kathleen D.,the company’sChief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Scott Kathleen D. bought 8,250 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 29 at a price of $6.24 per share for a total of $51506.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8250.0 shares.