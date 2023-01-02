Braze Inc. (BRZE) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Braze Inc. (NASDAQ: BRZE) is -64.64% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $22.53 and a high of $82.29 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BRZE stock was last observed hovering at around $27.24 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.04% off its average median price target of $40.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 45.44% off the consensus price target high of $50.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 17.33% higher than the price target low of $33.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $27.28, the stock is 2.91% and 2.75% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.35 million and changing 0.15% at the moment leaves the stock -24.17% off its SMA200. BRZE registered -65.47% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -30.23%.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 6.15% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -21.68%, and is 4.60% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.18% over the week and 6.38% over the month.

Braze Inc. (BRZE) has around 1164 employees, a market worth around $2.61B and $327.20M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -45.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 21.06% and -66.85% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-15.60%).

Braze Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/30/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -134.60% this year.

Braze Inc. (BRZE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 94.47M, and float is at 51.56M with Short Float at 5.55%.

Braze Inc. (BRZE) Insider Activity

A total of 81 insider transactions have happened at Braze Inc. (BRZE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 15 and purchases happening 66 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Kleeger Myles,the company’sPres & Chief Customer Officer. SEC filings show that Kleeger Myles sold 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 07 at a price of $25.02 per share for a total of $0.5 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Braze Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 01 that Winkles Isabelle (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 01 and was made at $25.79 per share for $25790.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 31197.0 shares of the BRZE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 16, Malik Pankaj (Chief Accounting Officer) disposed off 1,989 shares at an average price of $26.91 for $53524.0. The insider now directly holds 76,374 shares of Braze Inc. (BRZE).