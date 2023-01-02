Cardiovascular Systems Inc. (CSII) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Cardiovascular Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CSII) is -27.48% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.26 and a high of $23.47 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CSII stock was last observed hovering at around $13.54 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.08%.

Currently trading at $13.62, the stock is -0.98% and -3.03% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.17 million and changing 0.59% at the moment leaves the stock -13.34% off its SMA200. CSII registered -30.12% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -6.52%.

The stock witnessed a -2.78% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.73%, and is 2.48% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.49% over the week and 3.71% over the month.

Cardiovascular Systems Inc. (CSII) has around 725 employees, a market worth around $567.14M and $237.50M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -16.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 11.14% and -41.97% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-13.40%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -172.40% this year.

Cardiovascular Systems Inc. (CSII) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 41.88M, and float is at 40.29M with Short Float at 3.34%.

Cardiovascular Systems Inc. (CSII) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Cardiovascular Systems Inc. (CSII) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Points Jeffrey S.,the company’sChief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Points Jeffrey S. bought 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 20 at a price of $14.50 per share for a total of $43496.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.11 million shares.

Cardiovascular Systems Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 20 that Ward Scott R. (Chairman and CEO) bought a total of 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 20 and was made at $14.49 per share for $43467.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.58 million shares of the CSII stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 23, Paulsen Erik (Director) acquired 500 shares at an average price of $19.05 for $9523.0. The insider now directly holds 700 shares of Cardiovascular Systems Inc. (CSII).

Cardiovascular Systems Inc. (CSII): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include AngioDynamics Inc. (ANGO) that is trading -51.17% down over the past 12 months and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is 2.52% higher over the same period. Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) is 7.63% up on the 1-year trading charts.