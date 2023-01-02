Cars.com Inc. (CARS) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Cars.com Inc. (NYSE: CARS) is -14.42% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.75 and a high of $17.18 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CARS stock was last observed hovering at around $13.80 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.03% off its average median price target of $18.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 44.92% off the consensus price target high of $25.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -14.75% lower than the price target low of $12.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $13.77, the stock is -0.34% and -0.58% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.42 million and changing -0.22% at the moment leaves the stock 12.62% off its SMA200. CARS registered -15.62% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 36.61%.

The stock witnessed a -6.83% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 19.74%, and is 6.09% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.23% over the week and 3.38% over the month.

Cars.com Inc. (CARS) has around 1600 employees, a market worth around $919.15M and $644.00M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 1251.82 and Fwd P/E is 25.41. Profit margin for the company is 0.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 57.37% and -19.85% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.40%).

Cars.com Inc. (CARS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cars.com Inc. (CARS) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cars.com Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/10/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 100.90% this year.

Cars.com Inc. (CARS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 67.68M, and float is at 61.30M with Short Float at 3.49%.

Cars.com Inc. (CARS) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Cars.com Inc. (CARS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Hale Thomas E,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Hale Thomas E sold 10,849 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 10 at a price of $14.89 per share for a total of $0.16 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65828.0 shares.

Cars.com Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 09 that Hale Thomas E (Director) sold a total of 4,064 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 09 and was made at $14.52 per share for $59009.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 76677.0 shares of the CARS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 11, Tomy Jeanette (Chief Financial Officer) acquired 5,556 shares at an average price of $9.00 for $50000.0. The insider now directly holds 85,419 shares of Cars.com Inc. (CARS).

Cars.com Inc. (CARS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The RealReal Inc. (REAL) that is trading -89.23% down over the past 12 months.