Check out this: Blue Bird Corporation (BLBD) could be on the verge of a big rally

Blue Bird Corporation (NASDAQ: BLBD) is -31.52% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.14 and a high of $22.10 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BLBD stock was last observed hovering at around $9.49 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.22% off its average median price target of $16.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 58.81% off the consensus price target high of $26.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 26.14% higher than the price target low of $14.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $10.71, the stock is -2.84% and 2.78% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.17 million and changing 12.86% at the moment leaves the stock -11.04% off its SMA200. BLBD registered -30.14% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 16.79%.

The stock witnessed a -9.31% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 28.26%, and is 10.30% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.18% over the week and 7.58% over the month.

Blue Bird Corporation (BLBD) has around 1593 employees, a market worth around $303.95M and $800.60M in sales. Fwd P/E is 8.67. Profit margin for the company is -5.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 50.11% and -51.54% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-17.20%).

Blue Bird Corporation (BLBD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Blue Bird Corporation (BLBD) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Blue Bird Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/08/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 120.90% this year.

Blue Bird Corporation (BLBD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 32.02M, and float is at 21.64M with Short Float at 3.20%.

Blue Bird Corporation (BLBD) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Blue Bird Corporation (BLBD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Yousif Paul,the company’sGeneral Counsel & Treasurer. SEC filings show that Yousif Paul sold 3,720 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 02 at a price of $20.75 per share for a total of $77190.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30420.0 shares.

Blue Bird Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 01 that Yousif Paul (General Counsel & Treasurer) sold a total of 1,525 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 01 and was made at $21.25 per share for $32406.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 30364.0 shares of the BLBD stock.

Blue Bird Corporation (BLBD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Wabash National Corporation (WNC) that is trading 15.31% up over the past 12 months and Federal Signal Corporation (FSS) that is 8.40% higher over the same period. Miller Industries Inc. (MLR) is -20.06% down on the 1-year trading charts.