Check out this: COMPASS Pathways plc (CMPS) could be on the verge of a big rally

COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ: CMPS) is -63.67% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.54 and a high of $23.22 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CMPS stock was last observed hovering at around $8.18 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.15% off its average median price target of $35.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 93.31% off the consensus price target high of $120.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are 73.23% higher than the price target low of $30.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.03, the stock is -16.79% and -18.77% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.36 million and changing -1.83% at the moment leaves the stock -32.06% off its SMA200. CMPS registered -64.12% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -25.65%.

The stock witnessed a -22.04% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -25.16%, and is -10.08% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.88% over the week and 7.31% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 22.78% and -65.42% from its 52-week high.

COMPASS Pathways plc (CMPS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for COMPASS Pathways plc (CMPS) is a “Buy”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

COMPASS Pathways plc is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/10/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -6.80% this year.

COMPASS Pathways plc (CMPS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 42.53M, and float is at 21.81M with Short Float at 17.87%.

COMPASS Pathways plc (CMPS) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Malievskaia Ekaterina,the company’sChief Innovation Officer. SEC filings show that Malievskaia Ekaterina sold 6,372 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 29 at a price of $12.48 per share for a total of $79523.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4.28 million shares.

COMPASS Pathways plc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 29 that Malievskaia Ekaterina (Chief Innovation Officer) sold a total of 6,372 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 29 and was made at $12.48 per share for $79523.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 4.27 million shares of the CMPS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 29, Goldsmith George Jay (Chief Executive Officer) disposed off 6,372 shares at an average price of $12.48 for $79523.0. The insider now directly holds 4,268,197 shares of COMPASS Pathways plc (CMPS).

COMPASS Pathways plc (CMPS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading 2.52% up over the past 12 months and AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) that is 18.89% higher over the same period.