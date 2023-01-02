Check out this: Evolution Petroleum Corporation (EPM) could be on the verge of a big rally

Evolution Petroleum Corporation (AMEX: EPM) is 49.50% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.81 and a high of $8.55 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The EPM stock was last observed hovering at around $7.48 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.07%.

Currently trading at $7.55, the stock is 8.27% and 1.14% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.18 million and changing 0.94% at the moment leaves the stock 8.80% off its SMA200. EPM registered 51.00% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 37.02%.

The stock witnessed a 4.43% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 8.48%, and is 9.90% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.85% over the week and 4.77% over the month.

Evolution Petroleum Corporation (EPM) has around 8 employees, a market worth around $252.17M and $129.80M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 6.62 and Fwd P/E is 6.40. Profit margin for the company is 29.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 56.96% and -11.70% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (38.10%).

Evolution Petroleum Corporation (EPM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Evolution Petroleum Corporation (EPM) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Evolution Petroleum Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/08/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 298.20% this year.

Evolution Petroleum Corporation (EPM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 33.13M, and float is at 30.91M with Short Float at 0.75%.

Evolution Petroleum Corporation (EPM) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at Evolution Petroleum Corporation (EPM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Stash Ryan,the company’sSVP & CFO. SEC filings show that Stash Ryan sold 4,870 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 24 at a price of $5.54 per share for a total of $26980.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.21 million shares.

Evolution Petroleum Corporation (EPM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Houston American Energy Corp. (HUSA) that is trading 142.25% up over the past 12 months and SM Energy Company (SM) that is 17.59% higher over the same period.