Check out this: Phreesia Inc. (PHR) could be on the verge of a big rally

Phreesia Inc. (NYSE: PHR) is -22.32% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.19 and a high of $43.74 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PHR stock was last observed hovering at around $33.28 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.92% off its average median price target of $36.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 21.07% off the consensus price target high of $41.00 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are -24.46% lower than the price target low of $26.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $32.36, the stock is 2.49% and 17.08% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.38 million and changing -2.76% at the moment leaves the stock 29.99% off its SMA200. PHR registered -23.75% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 27.15%.

The stock witnessed a 16.32% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 27.00%, and is -4.49% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.86% over the week and 5.82% over the month.

Phreesia Inc. (PHR) has around 1701 employees, a market worth around $1.76B and $262.30M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -70.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 145.34% and -26.01% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-27.20%).

Phreesia Inc. (PHR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Phreesia Inc. (PHR) is a “Buy”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Phreesia Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/30/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -243.00% this year.

Phreesia Inc. (PHR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 52.61M, and float is at 50.44M with Short Float at 3.20%.

Phreesia Inc. (PHR) Insider Activity

A total of 53 insider transactions have happened at Phreesia Inc. (PHR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 39 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by VanDuyn Amy Beth,the company’sSVP, Human Resources. SEC filings show that VanDuyn Amy Beth sold 378 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 20 at a price of $33.73 per share for a total of $12750.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 87049.0 shares.

Phreesia Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 14 that Hoffman Allison C (General Counsel & Secretary) sold a total of 801 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 14 and was made at $36.00 per share for $28836.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.1 million shares of the PHR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 13, Hoffman Allison C (General Counsel & Secretary) disposed off 3,109 shares at an average price of $34.40 for $0.11 million. The insider now directly holds 103,063 shares of Phreesia Inc. (PHR).

Phreesia Inc. (PHR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) that is trading -29.32% down over the past 12 months and Oracle Corporation (ORCL) that is -7.12% lower over the same period. Salesforce Inc. (CRM) is -48.07% down on the 1-year trading charts.