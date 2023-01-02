Check out this: Shattuck Labs Inc. (STTK) could be on the verge of a big rally

Shattuck Labs Inc. (NASDAQ: STTK) is -72.97% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.85 and a high of $9.46 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The STTK stock was last observed hovering at around $2.40 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.1%.

Currently trading at $2.30, the stock is -3.98% and -4.59% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.38 million and changing -4.17% at the moment leaves the stock -31.96% off its SMA200. STTK registered -73.38% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -47.73%.

The stock witnessed a 1.32% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -14.81%, and is -4.56% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.58% over the week and 9.25% over the month.

Shattuck Labs Inc. (STTK) has around 85 employees, a market worth around $101.71M and $30.30M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 24.32% and -75.69% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-16.70%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -22.10% this year.

Shattuck Labs Inc. (STTK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 42.39M, and float is at 36.52M with Short Float at 0.97%.

Shattuck Labs Inc. (STTK) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Shattuck Labs Inc. (STTK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Golumbeski George,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Golumbeski George bought 28,330 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 26 at a price of $3.63 per share for a total of $0.1 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 54613.0 shares.

Shattuck Labs Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 22 that Golumbeski George (Director) bought a total of 234 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 22 and was made at $3.67 per share for $859.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 26283.0 shares of the STTK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 21, Golumbeski George (Director) acquired 26,049 shares at an average price of $3.69 for $96121.0. The insider now directly holds 26,049 shares of Shattuck Labs Inc. (STTK).

Shattuck Labs Inc. (STTK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Pfizer Inc. (PFE) that is trading -12.26% down over the past 12 months and Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK) that is 43.83% higher over the same period.