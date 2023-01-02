Cincinnati Financial Corporation (CINF) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: CINF) is -10.13% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $88.66 and a high of $143.22 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CINF stock was last observed hovering at around $104.16 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.77% off its average median price target of $107.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 21.24% off the consensus price target high of $130.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -4.48% lower than the price target low of $98.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $102.39, the stock is -2.85% and -1.94% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.39 million and changing -1.70% at the moment leaves the stock -8.82% off its SMA200. CINF registered -9.92% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -14.93%.

The stock witnessed a -7.72% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 14.31%, and is -1.31% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.83% over the week and 2.09% over the month.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation (CINF) has around 5166 employees, a market worth around $16.58B and $6.77B in sales. Fwd P/E is 20.84. Profit margin for the company is -0.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 15.49% and -28.51% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (21.40%).

Cincinnati Financial Corporation (CINF) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cincinnati Financial Corporation (CINF) is a “Hold”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.90, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/27/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 141.80% this year.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation (CINF) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 158.00M, and float is at 155.95M with Short Float at 2.70%.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation (CINF) Insider Activity

A total of 27 insider transactions have happened at Cincinnati Financial Corporation (CINF) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 22 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Debbink Dirk J,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Debbink Dirk J bought 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 06 at a price of $106.13 per share for a total of $0.11 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 45502.0 shares.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 01 that Skidmore Douglas S (Director) bought a total of 565 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 01 and was made at $96.76 per share for $54669.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 7600.0 shares of the CINF stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 03, Aaron Thomas J (Director) acquired 1,030 shares at an average price of $96.33 for $99220.0. The insider now directly holds 5,740 shares of Cincinnati Financial Corporation (CINF).

Cincinnati Financial Corporation (CINF): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Chubb Limited (CB) that is trading 14.24% up over the past 12 months and The Progressive Corporation (PGR) that is 25.87% higher over the same period. The Allstate Corporation (ALL) is 15.23% up on the 1-year trading charts.