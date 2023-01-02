Columbus McKinnon Corporation (CMCO) – The 12.24% Upside Potential Remains

Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCO) is -29.81% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $23.54 and a high of $50.18 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CMCO stock was last observed hovering at around $32.68 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.21% off its average median price target of $37.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 18.83% off the consensus price target high of $40.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 7.23% higher than the price target low of $35.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $32.47, the stock is 2.22% and 6.73% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.16 million and changing -0.64% at the moment leaves the stock 0.81% off its SMA200. CMCO registered -29.61% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 12.78%.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 0.74% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 24.12%, and is 3.41% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.93% over the week and 3.71% over the month.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation (CMCO) has around 3224 employees, a market worth around $935.46M and $921.50M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 21.14 and Fwd P/E is 11.37. Profit margin for the company is 4.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 37.94% and -35.29% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.90%).

Columbus McKinnon Corporation (CMCO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Columbus McKinnon Corporation (CMCO) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/31/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 177.20% this year.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation (CMCO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 28.62M, and float is at 27.94M with Short Float at 1.55%.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation (CMCO) Insider Activity

A total of 41 insider transactions have happened at Columbus McKinnon Corporation (CMCO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 39 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Adams Jon,the company’sInterim Pres.Crane Solutions. SEC filings show that Adams Jon sold 15,789 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 09 at a price of $34.27 per share for a total of $0.54 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10360.0 shares.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 09 that Wozniak Kurt F (Former Officer) sold a total of 84 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 09 and was made at $34.25 per share for $2877.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the CMCO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 08, Wozniak Kurt F (Former Officer) disposed off 25,641 shares at an average price of $34.08 for $0.87 million. The insider now directly holds 84 shares of Columbus McKinnon Corporation (CMCO).

Columbus McKinnon Corporation (CMCO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) that is trading 16.25% up over the past 12 months and The Manitowoc Company Inc. (MTW) that is -51.28% lower over the same period. Terex Corporation (TEX) is -2.75% down on the 1-year trading charts.