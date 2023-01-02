Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. (CBRL) 2023 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 18.33% Upside

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. (NASDAQ: CBRL) is -26.35% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $81.87 and a high of $139.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CBRL stock was last observed hovering at around $96.26 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.52% off its average median price target of $100.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 18.33% off the consensus price target high of $116.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -10.16% lower than the price target low of $86.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $94.74, the stock is -3.46% and -11.06% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.35 million and changing -1.58% at the moment leaves the stock -8.83% off its SMA200. CBRL registered -26.72% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 11.70%.

The stock witnessed a -17.47% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.33%, and is -2.11% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.33% over the week and 3.20% over the month.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. (CBRL) has around 73000 employees, a market worth around $2.14B and $3.32B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 18.85 and Fwd P/E is 13.07. Profit margin for the company is 3.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 15.72% and -32.28% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.10%).

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. (CBRL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. (CBRL) is a “Hold”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.40, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/21/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -47.00% this year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. (CBRL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 22.19M, and float is at 21.78M with Short Float at 7.94%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. (CBRL) Insider Activity

A total of 62 insider transactions have happened at Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. (CBRL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 27 and purchases happening 35 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Daily Laura A,the company’sSVP,Chief Merch/Retail Supply. SEC filings show that Daily Laura A sold 1,700 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 14 at a price of $117.28 per share for a total of $0.2 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14462.0 shares.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. (CBRL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Darden Restaurants Inc. (DRI) that is trading -7.37% down over the past 12 months and Brinker International Inc. (EAT) that is -12.96% lower over the same period. Dine Brands Global Inc. (DIN) is -16.02% down on the 1-year trading charts.