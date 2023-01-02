Cutera Inc. (CUTR) – The 36.83% Upside Potential Remains

Cutera Inc. (NASDAQ: CUTR) is 7.02% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $31.62 and a high of $74.38 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CUTR stock was last observed hovering at around $43.39 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.83% off its average median price target of $70.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 47.98% off the consensus price target high of $85.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 19.6% higher than the price target low of $55.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $44.22, the stock is -5.67% and -2.52% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.43 million and changing 1.91% at the moment leaves the stock -8.42% off its SMA200. CUTR registered 12.63% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 17.79%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.58 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$12.68.

The stock witnessed a -7.06% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.03%, and is -1.89% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.56% over the week and 5.07% over the month.

Cutera Inc. (CUTR) has around 461 employees, a market worth around $851.24M and $250.70M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -31.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 39.85% and -40.55% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.00%).

Cutera Inc. (CUTR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cutera Inc. (CUTR) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cutera Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/09/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 107.90% this year.

Cutera Inc. (CUTR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 19.59M, and float is at 19.11M with Short Float at 21.40%.

Cutera Inc. (CUTR) Insider Activity

A total of 13 insider transactions have happened at Cutera Inc. (CUTR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Mowry David H,the company’sChief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Mowry David H bought 996 shares of the company’s common stock on May 13 at a price of $50.12 per share for a total of $49920.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.13 million shares.

Cutera Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 04 that Mowry David H (Chief Executive Officer) bought a total of 2,453 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 04 and was made at $40.81 per share for $0.1 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 98785.0 shares of the CUTR stock.

Cutera Inc. (CUTR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Dynatronics Corporation (DYNT) that is trading -60.81% down over the past 12 months and IRIDEX Corporation (IRIX) that is -67.63% lower over the same period.