DRDGOLD Limited (DRD) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE: DRD) is -12.74% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.66 and a high of $10.96 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DRD stock was last observed hovering at around $7.27 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.13%.

Currently trading at $7.40, the stock is 5.01% and 17.04% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.17 million and changing 1.79% at the moment leaves the stock 11.70% off its SMA200. DRD registered -11.38% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 24.37%.

The stock witnessed a 13.85% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 35.53%, and is 3.06% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.83% over the week and 4.75% over the month.

DRDGOLD Limited (DRD) has around 2959 employees, a market worth around $619.23M and $301.80M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 9.61. Profit margin for the company is 22.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 58.80% and -32.48% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (17.70%).

DRDGOLD Limited (DRD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for DRDGOLD Limited (DRD) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

DRDGOLD Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/15/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -21.90% this year.

DRDGOLD Limited (DRD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 85.80M, and float is at 39.51M with Short Float at 2.13%.

DRDGOLD Limited (DRD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Gold Fields Limited (GFI) that is trading -5.57% down over the past 12 months and Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) that is -16.67% lower over the same period. AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU) is -6.63% down on the 1-year trading charts.