EMCOR Group Inc. (EME) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

EMCOR Group Inc. (NYSE: EME) is 16.27% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $95.64 and a high of $156.67 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The EME stock was last observed hovering at around $149.12 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.01% off its average median price target of $162.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 12.88% off the consensus price target high of $170.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 7.43% higher than the price target low of $160.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $148.11, the stock is -0.74% and 1.14% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.16 million and changing -0.68% at the moment leaves the stock 22.77% off its SMA200. EME registered 16.24% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 43.77%.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -4.38% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 28.26%, and is -0.65% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.40% over the week and 1.96% over the month.

EMCOR Group Inc. (EME) has around 34000 employees, a market worth around $7.11B and $10.77B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 19.96 and Fwd P/E is 16.23. Profit margin for the company is 3.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 54.86% and -5.46% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.30%).

EMCOR Group Inc. (EME) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for EMCOR Group Inc. (EME) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

EMCOR Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/27/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 194.20% this year.

EMCOR Group Inc. (EME) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 48.87M, and float is at 45.17M with Short Float at 1.64%.

EMCOR Group Inc. (EME) Insider Activity

A total of 41 insider transactions have happened at EMCOR Group Inc. (EME) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 16 and purchases happening 25 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Mauricio Maxine Lum,the company’sEVP and General Counsel. SEC filings show that Mauricio Maxine Lum sold 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 15 at a price of $145.27 per share for a total of $0.36 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24883.0 shares.

EMCOR Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 14 that MATZ R KEVIN (EVP – Shared Services) sold a total of 7,992 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 14 and was made at $151.92 per share for $1.21 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.2 million shares of the EME stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 11, MATZ R KEVIN (EVP – Shared Services) disposed off 2,008 shares at an average price of $152.34 for $0.31 million. The insider now directly holds 211,381 shares of EMCOR Group Inc. (EME).

EMCOR Group Inc. (EME): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Tutor Perini Corporation (TPC) that is trading -38.62% down over the past 12 months and Quanta Services Inc. (PWR) that is 26.30% higher over the same period. Fluor Corporation (FLR) is 41.07% up on the 1-year trading charts.