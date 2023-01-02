Entravision Communications Corporation (EVC) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE: EVC) is -29.20% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.96 and a high of $7.01 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The EVC stock was last observed hovering at around $4.77 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.03% off its average median price target of $13.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 68.0% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 51.02% higher than the price target low of $9.80 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.80, the stock is -6.08% and -5.39% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.15 million and changing 0.63% at the moment leaves the stock -5.53% off its SMA200. EVC registered -29.72% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 5.26%.

The stock witnessed a -13.67% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 20.91%, and is 2.35% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.06% over the week and 3.45% over the month.

Entravision Communications Corporation (EVC) has around 1094 employees, a market worth around $405.22M and $893.80M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 17.78 and Fwd P/E is 10.43. Profit margin for the company is 2.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 21.21% and -31.53% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.90%).

Entravision Communications Corporation (EVC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Entravision Communications Corporation (EVC) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Entravision Communications Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 817.80% this year.

Entravision Communications Corporation (EVC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 84.95M, and float is at 58.01M with Short Float at 1.66%.

Entravision Communications Corporation (EVC) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Entravision Communications Corporation (EVC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Saldivar von Wuthenau Juan,the company’sChief Dig Strat & Acctblty Off. SEC filings show that Saldivar von Wuthenau Juan sold 26,600 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 21 at a price of $5.21 per share for a total of $0.14 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.53 million shares.

Entravision Communications Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 19 that ZEVNIK PAUL A (Director) bought a total of 45,448 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 19 and was made at $5.02 per share for $0.23 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.28 million shares of the EVC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 18, ZEVNIK PAUL A (Director) acquired 91,164 shares at an average price of $4.99 for $0.46 million. The insider now directly holds 231,779 shares of Entravision Communications Corporation (EVC).

Entravision Communications Corporation (EVC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Salem Media Group Inc. (SALM) that is trading -66.45% down over the past 12 months and Saga Communications Inc. (SGA) that is 13.58% higher over the same period.