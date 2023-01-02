ESSA Pharma Inc. (EPIX) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: EPIX) is -82.25% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.40 and a high of $14.88 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The EPIX stock was last observed hovering at around $2.61 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.09%.

Currently trading at $2.52, the stock is -14.42% and -19.57% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.17 million and changing -3.45% at the moment leaves the stock -34.56% off its SMA200. EPIX registered -82.14% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -10.64%.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -31.71% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 38.46%, and is 7.23% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.63% over the week and 8.50% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 80.00% and -83.06% from its 52-week high.

ESSA Pharma Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 16.70% this year.

ESSA Pharma Inc. (EPIX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 44.07M, and float is at 41.25M with Short Float at 1.05%.

ESSA Pharma Inc. (EPIX) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by BIOTECH GROWTH N V,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that BIOTECH GROWTH N V bought 500,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 27 at a price of $4.50 per share for a total of $2.25 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 7.88 million shares.

ESSA Pharma Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 26 that BIOTECH GROWTH N V (10% Owner) bought a total of 1,500,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 26 and was made at $3.98 per share for $5.97 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 7.38 million shares of the EPIX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 18, BIOTECH GROWTH N V (10% Owner) acquired 300,000 shares at an average price of $3.16 for $0.95 million. The insider now directly holds 5,879,583 shares of ESSA Pharma Inc. (EPIX).