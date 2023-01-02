European Wax Center Inc. (EWCZ) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

European Wax Center Inc. (NASDAQ: EWCZ) is -54.14% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.02 and a high of $31.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The EWCZ stock was last observed hovering at around $12.58 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.13% off its average median price target of $21.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 53.89% off the consensus price target high of $27.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are 17.0% higher than the price target low of $15.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $12.45, the stock is -7.57% and -10.35% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.17 million and changing -1.03% at the moment leaves the stock -38.05% off its SMA200. EWCZ registered -53.38% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -29.46%.

The stock witnessed a -14.14% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -32.52%, and is -2.66% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.34% over the week and 5.47% over the month.

European Wax Center Inc. (EWCZ) has around 111 employees, a market worth around $799.54M and $198.90M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 194.53 and Fwd P/E is 32.25. Profit margin for the company is 1.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 3.58% and -60.16% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.00%).

European Wax Center Inc. (EWCZ) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for European Wax Center Inc. (EWCZ) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 84.10% this year.

European Wax Center Inc. (EWCZ) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 39.85M, and float is at 31.96M with Short Float at 10.86%.

European Wax Center Inc. (EWCZ) Insider Activity

A total of 11 insider transactions have happened at European Wax Center Inc. (EWCZ) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by EWC Holdings, Inc.,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that EWC Holdings, Inc. sold 1 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 30 at a price of $18.48 per share for a total of $18.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2.0 shares.

European Wax Center Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 24 that General Atlantic GenPar (EW), (Director) sold a total of 4,860,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 24 and was made at $21.50 per share for $104.49 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 13.11 million shares of the EWCZ stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 24, GENERAL ATLANTIC, L.P. (Director) disposed off 4,860,000 shares at an average price of $21.50 for $104.49 million. The insider now directly holds 13,110,492 shares of European Wax Center Inc. (EWCZ).

European Wax Center Inc. (EWCZ): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) that is trading -6.89% down over the past 12 months and Cutera Inc. (CUTR) that is 12.63% higher over the same period. Venus Concept Inc. (VERO) is -81.71% down on the 1-year trading charts.