Federal Signal Corporation (FSS) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE: FSS) is 7.22% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $31.86 and a high of $50.56 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The FSS stock was last observed hovering at around $46.73 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.26%.

Currently trading at $46.47, the stock is 0.39% and -0.92% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.15 million and changing -0.56% at the moment leaves the stock 17.65% off its SMA200. FSS registered 8.40% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 31.01%.

The stock witnessed a -4.36% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 24.52%, and is 1.44% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.38% over the week and 2.25% over the month.

Federal Signal Corporation (FSS) has around 3900 employees, a market worth around $2.83B and $1.34B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 27.03 and Fwd P/E is 19.95. Profit margin for the company is 7.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 45.86% and -8.09% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.70%).

Federal Signal Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/01/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 4.30% this year.

Federal Signal Corporation (FSS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 60.40M, and float is at 59.10M with Short Float at 1.05%.

Federal Signal Corporation (FSS) Insider Activity

A total of 14 insider transactions have happened at Federal Signal Corporation (FSS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MARTIN DENNIS J,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that MARTIN DENNIS J sold 24,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 22 at a price of $48.48 per share for a total of $1.16 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.57 million shares.

Federal Signal Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 21 that MARTIN DENNIS J (Director) sold a total of 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 21 and was made at $49.17 per share for $0.98 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.59 million shares of the FSS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 03, SHERMAN JENNIFER L (President & CEO) acquired 2,800 shares at an average price of $34.60 for $96880.0. The insider now directly holds 389,690 shares of Federal Signal Corporation (FSS).

Federal Signal Corporation (FSS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Cintas Corporation (CTAS) that is trading 2.75% up over the past 12 months and Gentex Corporation (GNTX) that is -21.50% lower over the same period. Kandi Technologies Group Inc. (KNDI) is -30.93% down on the 1-year trading charts.