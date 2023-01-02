InterDigital Inc. (IDCC): These Numbers Show Where NASDAQ:IDCC Stock Is Going Next

InterDigital Inc. (NASDAQ: IDCC) is -30.92% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $40.23 and a high of $73.97 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The IDCC stock was last observed hovering at around $50.30 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.82% off its average median price target of $90.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 52.42% off the consensus price target high of $104.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 1.04% higher than the price target low of $50.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $49.48, the stock is 0.50% and 0.87% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.18 million and changing -1.63% at the moment leaves the stock -10.47% off its SMA200. IDCC registered -31.22% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -18.28%.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -1.38% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 22.41%, and is -1.02% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.97% over the week and 2.33% over the month.

InterDigital Inc. (IDCC) has around 510 employees, a market worth around $1.49B and $452.60M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 18.29 and Fwd P/E is 18.17. Profit margin for the company is 18.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 22.99% and -33.11% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.80%).

InterDigital Inc. (IDCC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for InterDigital Inc. (IDCC) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

InterDigital Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 22.70% this year.

InterDigital Inc. (IDCC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 29.66M, and float is at 29.25M with Short Float at 6.75%.

InterDigital Inc. (IDCC) Insider Activity

A total of 29 insider transactions have happened at InterDigital Inc. (IDCC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 25 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Lesaicherre Pierre-Yves,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Lesaicherre Pierre-Yves sold 1,700 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 12 at a price of $55.50 per share for a total of $94350.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5378.0 shares.

InterDigital Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 30 that Hakoranta Eeva K. (Chief Licensing Officer) sold a total of 1,595 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 30 and was made at $61.44 per share for $97997.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 20608.0 shares of the IDCC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 06, RANKIN JEAN F (Director) disposed off 814 shares at an average price of $66.83 for $54400.0. The insider now directly holds 28,441 shares of InterDigital Inc. (IDCC).

InterDigital Inc. (IDCC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include BlackBerry Limited (BB) that is trading -65.65% down over the past 12 months and Apple Inc. (AAPL) that is -27.09% lower over the same period. Intel Corporation (INTC) is -48.92% down on the 1-year trading charts.