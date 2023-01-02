Is Phillips Edison & Company Inc. (PECO) a good stock to buy now?

Phillips Edison & Company Inc. (NASDAQ: PECO) is -3.63% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $27.07 and a high of $36.35 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PECO stock was last observed hovering at around $32.03 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.19%.

Currently trading at $31.84, the stock is -1.16% and 2.08% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.37 million and changing -0.59% at the moment leaves the stock -2.28% off its SMA200. PECO registered -4.33% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -6.33%.

The stock witnessed a -1.21% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 13.51%, and is 0.73% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.78% over the week and 2.15% over the month.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc. (PECO) has around 290 employees, a market worth around $3.75B and $567.40M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 125.85 and Fwd P/E is 70.76. Profit margin for the company is 5.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 17.62% and -12.40% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.40%).

Phillips Edison & Company Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 244.00% this year.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc. (PECO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 116.76M, and float is at 116.61M with Short Float at 4.69%.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc. (PECO) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Phillips Edison & Company Inc. (PECO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Massey Paul,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Massey Paul sold 9,600 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 21 at a price of $31.42 per share for a total of $0.3 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10439.0 shares.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc. (PECO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Simon Property Group Inc. (SPG) that is trading -26.59% down over the past 12 months and Realty Income Corporation (O) that is -11.79% lower over the same period. Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM) is -13.62% down on the 1-year trading charts.