Jack Henry & Associates Inc. (JKHY): These Numbers Show Where NASDAQ:JKHY Stock Is Going Next

Jack Henry & Associates Inc. (NASDAQ: JKHY) is 5.13% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $155.44 and a high of $212.62 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The JKHY stock was last observed hovering at around $177.49 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.93% off its average median price target of $190.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 11.33% off the consensus price target high of $198.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are -20.25% lower than the price target low of $146.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $175.56, the stock is -3.14% and -4.87% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.36 million and changing -1.09% at the moment leaves the stock -7.37% off its SMA200. JKHY registered 4.67% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -4.73%.

The stock witnessed a -7.28% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.68%, and is -0.63% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.52% over the week and 1.95% over the month.

Jack Henry & Associates Inc. (JKHY) has around 6847 employees, a market worth around $12.95B and $1.98B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 35.01 and Fwd P/E is 31.64. Profit margin for the company is 18.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 12.94% and -17.43% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (24.40%).

Jack Henry & Associates Inc. (JKHY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Jack Henry & Associates Inc. (JKHY) is a “Hold”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 12 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 20.00% this year.

Jack Henry & Associates Inc. (JKHY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 72.90M, and float is at 72.29M with Short Float at 2.93%.

Jack Henry & Associates Inc. (JKHY) Insider Activity

A total of 60 insider transactions have happened at Jack Henry & Associates Inc. (JKHY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 28 and purchases happening 32 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Foss David B,the company’sBoard Chair & CEO. SEC filings show that Foss David B sold 16,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 22 at a price of $188.11 per share for a total of $3.01 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.11 million shares.

Jack Henry & Associates Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 23 that Foss David B (Board Chair & CEO) sold a total of 3,247 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 23 and was made at $188.08 per share for $0.61 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 97947.0 shares of the JKHY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 07, Adelson Gregory R. (President & COO) disposed off 4,400 shares at an average price of $185.23 for $0.82 million. The insider now directly holds 6,239 shares of Jack Henry & Associates Inc. (JKHY).

Jack Henry & Associates Inc. (JKHY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (FIS) that is trading -38.31% down over the past 12 months and Fiserv Inc. (FISV) that is -3.30% lower over the same period. Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM) is -90.69% down on the 1-year trading charts.