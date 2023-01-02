Kura Sushi USA Inc. (KRUS) Analysis & Forecast for 2023

Kura Sushi USA Inc. (NASDAQ: KRUS) is -41.02% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $30.95 and a high of $96.60 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The KRUS stock was last observed hovering at around $47.28 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.4% off its average median price target of $82.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 43.91% off the consensus price target high of $85.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 31.89% higher than the price target low of $70.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $47.68, the stock is -18.56% and -27.04% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.18 million and changing 0.85% at the moment leaves the stock -23.60% off its SMA200. KRUS registered -39.74% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -5.32%.

The stock witnessed a -27.43% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -35.20%, and is -10.81% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.57% over the week and 5.37% over the month.

Kura Sushi USA Inc. (KRUS) has around 2100 employees, a market worth around $462.97M and $141.10M in sales. Fwd P/E is 118.02. Profit margin for the company is -0.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 54.05% and -50.64% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-0.90%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 93.50% this year.

Kura Sushi USA Inc. (KRUS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 9.73M, and float is at 4.16M with Short Float at 25.94%.

Kura Sushi USA Inc. (KRUS) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Kura Sushi USA Inc. (KRUS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by STUTZ CARIN,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that STUTZ CARIN bought 350 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 19 at a price of $51.18 per share for a total of $17913.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 350.0 shares.

Kura Sushi USA Inc. (KRUS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include McDonald’s Corporation (MCD) that is trading -1.38% down over the past 12 months and Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM) that is -7.45% lower over the same period. Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (BLMN) is -5.09% down on the 1-year trading charts.