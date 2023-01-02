Leafly Holdings Inc. (LFLY) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Leafly Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LFLY) is -93.47% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.46 and a high of $11.58 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LFLY stock was last observed hovering at around $0.50 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.15% off its average median price target of $3.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 87.0% off the consensus price target high of $5.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 74.0% higher than the price target low of $2.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.65, the stock is -2.04% and -12.02% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.38 million and changing 30.38% at the moment leaves the stock -84.85% off its SMA200. LFLY registered -93.47% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -84.70%.

The stock witnessed a -7.62% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.99%, and is 3.84% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 17.79% over the week and 16.32% over the month.

Leafly Holdings Inc. (LFLY) has around 259 employees, a market worth around $19.99M and $35.30M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 6.58. Profit margin for the company is 26.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 43.27% and -94.37% from its 52-week high.

Leafly Holdings Inc. (LFLY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Leafly Holdings Inc. (LFLY) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Leafly Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -210.10% this year.

Leafly Holdings Inc. (LFLY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 35.58M, and float is at 28.42M with Short Float at 2.22%.

Leafly Holdings Inc. (LFLY) Insider Activity

A total of 36 insider transactions have happened at Leafly Holdings Inc. (LFLY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 18 and purchases happening 18 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Krishnaswamy Suresh,the company’sChief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Krishnaswamy Suresh sold 4,967 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 28 at a price of $0.47 per share for a total of $2317.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.19 million shares.

Leafly Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 28 that Cotter David (Chief Product Officer) sold a total of 251 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 28 and was made at $0.47 per share for $117.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 36487.0 shares of the LFLY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 20, Miyashita Yoko (Chief Executive Officer) disposed off 1,826 shares at an average price of $0.53 for $965.0. The insider now directly holds 269,500 shares of Leafly Holdings Inc. (LFLY).