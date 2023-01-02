LIND Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. (LIND) Now

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LIND) is -50.64% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.91 and a high of $19.13 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LIND stock was last observed hovering at around $7.34 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.36% off its average median price target of $15.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 54.71% off the consensus price target high of $17.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 30.0% higher than the price target low of $11.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.70, the stock is -4.34% and -12.78% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.41 million and changing 4.90% at the moment leaves the stock -25.32% off its SMA200. LIND registered -54.03% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -5.06%.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -15.20% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 13.91%, and is 6.94% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.93% over the week and 7.03% over the month.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. (LIND) has around 720 employees, a market worth around $390.08M and $369.10M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -30.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 30.29% and -59.75% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-23.30%).

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. (LIND) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. (LIND) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -23.20% this year.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. (LIND) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 53.05M, and float is at 34.03M with Short Float at 18.85%.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. (LIND) Insider Activity

A total of 13 insider transactions have happened at Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. (LIND) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by FAHEY JOHN M JR,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that FAHEY JOHN M JR bought 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 01 at a price of $7.55 per share for a total of $22650.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.1 million shares.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 19 that Smith, Jr. Thomas S. (Director) sold a total of 75,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 19 and was made at $10.04 per share for $0.75 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 93462.0 shares of the LIND stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 18, Smith, Jr. Thomas S. (Director) disposed off 15,000 shares at an average price of $11.29 for $0.17 million. The insider now directly holds 168,462 shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. (LIND).