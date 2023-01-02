LSI Industries Inc. (LYTS) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: LYTS) is 78.43% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.41 and a high of $12.63 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The LYTS stock was last observed hovering at around $12.39 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.15%.

Currently trading at $12.24, the stock is 2.82% and 17.32% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.37 million and changing -1.21% at the moment leaves the stock 59.37% off its SMA200. LYTS registered 78.17% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 102.99%.

The stock witnessed a 3.12% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 59.17%, and is 3.73% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.72% over the week and 4.08% over the month.

LSI Industries Inc. (LYTS) has around 1380 employees, a market worth around $344.19M and $475.80M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 19.07 and Fwd P/E is 13.99. Profit margin for the company is 3.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 126.25% and -3.09% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.50%).

LSI Industries Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/27/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 151.10% this year.

LSI Industries Inc. (LYTS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 27.64M, and float is at 24.33M with Short Float at 0.37%.

LSI Industries Inc. (LYTS) Insider Activity

A total of 37 insider transactions have happened at LSI Industries Inc. (LYTS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 26 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Bastian Jeffery S.,the company’sChief Accounting Officer. SEC filings show that Bastian Jeffery S. sold 2,612 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 15 at a price of $8.30 per share for a total of $21680.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47214.0 shares.

LSI Industries Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 15 that Galeese James E (Executive VP; CFO) sold a total of 4,865 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 15 and was made at $8.30 per share for $40380.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.11 million shares of the LYTS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 13, Galeese James E (Executive VP; CFO) disposed off 14,130 shares at an average price of $8.60 for $0.12 million. The insider now directly holds 87,463 shares of LSI Industries Inc. (LYTS).

LSI Industries Inc. (LYTS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Orion Energy Systems Inc. (OESX) that is trading -49.30% down over the past 12 months and Acuity Brands Inc. (AYI) that is -21.68% lower over the same period.