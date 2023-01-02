LVLU Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc. (LVLU) Now

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LVLU) is -75.46% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.16 and a high of $21.29 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LVLU stock was last observed hovering at around $2.44 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.07% off its average median price target of $7.40 for the next 12 months. It is also 83.27% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 49.8% higher than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.51, the stock is -12.73% and -42.39% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.17 million and changing 2.87% at the moment leaves the stock -67.64% off its SMA200. LVLU registered -76.37% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -77.18%.

The stock witnessed a -34.81% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -46.14%, and is 6.36% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.89% over the week and 9.77% over the month.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc. (LVLU) has around 736 employees, a market worth around $95.41M and $445.50M in sales. Fwd P/E is 8.20. Profit margin for the company is -27.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 16.20% and -88.21% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (21.20%).

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc. (LVLU) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc. (LVLU) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/30/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -520.80% this year.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc. (LVLU) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 38.71M, and float is at 37.95M with Short Float at 2.69%.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc. (LVLU) Insider Activity

A total of 11 insider transactions have happened at Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc. (LVLU) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by MARDY MICHAEL J,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that MARDY MICHAEL J bought 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 23 at a price of $11.96 per share for a total of $23923.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 29368.0 shares.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc. (LVLU): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) that is trading -50.19% down over the past 12 months and Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU) that is -19.64% lower over the same period.