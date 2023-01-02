Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (MSGS) Is Up 10.47% in 2023 With Lots of Room to Run

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE: MSGS) is 10.47% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $130.49 and a high of $184.59 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MSGS stock was last observed hovering at around $181.48 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.85% off its average median price target of $228.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 24.86% off the consensus price target high of $244.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 8.33% higher than the price target low of $200.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $183.33, the stock is 9.94% and 15.91% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.18 million and changing 1.02% at the moment leaves the stock 19.31% off its SMA200. MSGS registered 10.53% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 24.74%.

The stock witnessed a 12.58% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 40.44%, and is 3.24% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.35% over the week and 2.15% over the month.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (MSGS) has around 467 employees, a market worth around $4.42B and $826.60M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 90.27 and Fwd P/E is 105.85. Profit margin for the company is 6.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 40.49% and -0.68% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (59.30%).

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (MSGS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (MSGS) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 462.30% this year.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (MSGS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 24.30M, and float is at 15.65M with Short Float at 3.30%.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (MSGS) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Lustgarten Andrew,the company’sPresident & CEO. SEC filings show that Lustgarten Andrew bought 6,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 04 at a price of $166.00 per share for a total of $1.0 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 6000.0 shares.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (MSGS): Who are the competitors?

