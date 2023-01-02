Marten Transport Ltd. (MRTN) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Marten Transport Ltd. (NASDAQ: MRTN) is 15.27% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.76 and a high of $23.43 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MRTN stock was last observed hovering at around $19.78 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0%.

Currently trading at $19.78, the stock is -3.02% and -0.98% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.16 million and changing 0.00% at the moment leaves the stock 3.74% off its SMA200. MRTN registered 15.60% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 17.39%.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -7.18% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.24%, and is -0.30% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.32% over the week and 2.67% over the month.

Marten Transport Ltd. (MRTN) has around 4007 employees, a market worth around $1.60B and $1.21B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 14.89 and Fwd P/E is 14.65. Profit margin for the company is 9.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 25.51% and -15.58% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.10%).

Marten Transport Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/18/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 22.60% this year.

Marten Transport Ltd. (MRTN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 81.06M, and float is at 57.22M with Short Float at 2.56%.

Marten Transport Ltd. (MRTN) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Marten Transport Ltd. (MRTN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by HAGNESS LARRY B,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that HAGNESS LARRY B sold 10,313 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 15 at a price of $22.93 per share for a total of $0.24 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.2 million shares.

Marten Transport Ltd. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 17 that WINKEL THOMAS J (Director) sold a total of 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 17 and was made at $19.93 per share for $59796.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 45674.0 shares of the MRTN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 10, Hinnendael James J (Exec. VP and CFO) disposed off 6,350 shares at an average price of $18.38 for $0.12 million. The insider now directly holds 139,311 shares of Marten Transport Ltd. (MRTN).

Marten Transport Ltd. (MRTN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include P.A.M. Transportation Services Inc. (PTSI) that is trading -27.35% down over the past 12 months. Werner Enterprises Inc. (WERN) is -15.54% down on the 1-year trading charts.