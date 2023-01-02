Monro Inc. (MNRO) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Monro Inc. (NASDAQ: MNRO) is -22.43% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $37.49 and a high of $60.86 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MNRO stock was last observed hovering at around $46.17 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.97%.

Currently trading at $45.20, the stock is -2.51% and -2.25% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.17 million and changing -2.10% at the moment leaves the stock -1.74% off its SMA200. MNRO registered -23.17% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 3.06%.

The stock witnessed a -0.59% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.00%, and is -0.22% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.66% over the week and 3.41% over the month.

Monro Inc. (MNRO) has around 8750 employees, a market worth around $1.45B and $1.35B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 30.44 and Fwd P/E is 23.11. Profit margin for the company is 3.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 20.57% and -25.73% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.30%).

Monro Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/02/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 79.50% this year.

Monro Inc. (MNRO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 32.20M, and float is at 30.88M with Short Float at 12.13%.

Monro Inc. (MNRO) Insider Activity

A total of 11 insider transactions have happened at Monro Inc. (MNRO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Auerbach John L,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Auerbach John L sold 2,195 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 31 at a price of $47.47 per share for a total of $0.1 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8041.0 shares.

Monro Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 02 that Johnson Leah C. (Director) sold a total of 750 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 02 and was made at $49.92 per share for $37440.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 4176.0 shares of the MNRO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 28, Broderick Michael T (CEO & President) acquired 2,500 shares at an average price of $48.85 for $0.12 million. The insider now directly holds 65,948 shares of Monro Inc. (MNRO).

Monro Inc. (MNRO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Ashland Inc. (ASH) that is trading 1.07% up over the past 12 months and Advance Auto Parts Inc. (AAP) that is -38.10% lower over the same period. Group 1 Automotive Inc. (GPI) is -7.14% down on the 1-year trading charts.