Morphic Holding Inc. (MORF) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

Morphic Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: MORF) is -43.54% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $19.23 and a high of $52.33 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MORF stock was last observed hovering at around $26.51 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.24% off its average median price target of $66.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 67.77% off the consensus price target high of $83.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are 39.2% higher than the price target low of $44.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $26.75, the stock is 0.91% and -1.49% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.16 million and changing 0.91% at the moment leaves the stock -6.38% off its SMA200. MORF registered -44.13% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 20.33%.

The stock witnessed a -2.80% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -5.48%, and is 1.17% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.78% over the week and 5.63% over the month.

Morphic Holding Inc. (MORF) has around 101 employees, a market worth around $1.02B and $74.20M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -75.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 39.11% and -48.89% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-28.50%).

Morphic Holding Inc. (MORF) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Morphic Holding Inc. (MORF) is a “Buy”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.40, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Morphic Holding Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/10/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -81.50% this year.

Morphic Holding Inc. (MORF) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 38.49M, and float is at 31.57M with Short Float at 11.00%.

Morphic Holding Inc. (MORF) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Morphic Holding Inc. (MORF) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Rogers Bruce,the company’sChief Scientific Officer. SEC filings show that Rogers Bruce sold 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 01 at a price of $41.03 per share for a total of $0.41 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.1 million shares.

Morphic Holding Inc. (MORF): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading 2.52% up over the past 12 months and Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) that is 31.95% higher over the same period. AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) is 18.89% up on the 1-year trading charts.