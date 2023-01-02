NanoViricides Inc. (NNVC) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

NanoViricides Inc. (AMEX: NNVC) is -70.16% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.04 and a high of $4.05 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NNVC stock was last observed hovering at around $1.16 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.05% off its average median price target of $8.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 86.94% off the consensus price target high of $8.50 offered by analysts, but current levels are 86.94% higher than the price target low of $8.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.11, the stock is -18.74% and -28.04% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.18 million and changing -4.31% at the moment leaves the stock -41.10% off its SMA200. NNVC registered -72.18% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -41.27%. The firm has a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$0.09.

The stock witnessed a -30.19% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -35.84%, and is -8.26% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.56% over the week and 7.60% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 6.73% and -72.59% from its 52-week high.

NanoViricides Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/21/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 13.20% this year.

NanoViricides Inc. (NNVC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 11.59M, and float is at 11.10M with Short Float at 1.02%.

NanoViricides Inc. (NNVC) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at NanoViricides Inc. (NNVC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 0 times.