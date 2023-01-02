Nautilus Inc. (NLS) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Nautilus Inc. (NYSE: NLS) is -75.04% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.23 and a high of $6.87 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NLS stock was last observed hovering at around $1.55 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.02%.

Currently trading at $1.53, the stock is -5.38% and -2.66% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.41 million and changing -1.29% at the moment leaves the stock -31.96% off its SMA200. NLS registered -76.61% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -11.56%.

The stock witnessed a 3.38% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.13%, and is -8.38% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.27% over the week and 6.62% over the month.

Nautilus Inc. (NLS) has around 517 employees, a market worth around $49.20M and $387.30M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -27.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 24.38% and -77.73% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-9.90%).

Nautilus Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/08/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -176.40% this year.

Nautilus Inc. (NLS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 31.59M, and float is at 28.68M with Short Float at 7.82%.

Nautilus Inc. (NLS) Insider Activity

A total of 13 insider transactions have happened at Nautilus Inc. (NLS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Collins Jeffery Lynn,the company’sVP & GM, International. SEC filings show that Collins Jeffery Lynn bought 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 06 at a price of $2.15 per share for a total of $43000.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 40387.0 shares.

Nautilus Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 03 that McGregor Jay (SVP & GM North America Sales) bought a total of 5,600 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 03 and was made at $2.13 per share for $11908.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 16377.0 shares of the NLS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 26, Alseth Becky L. (Chief Marketing Officer) disposed off 8,178 shares at an average price of $2.16 for $17652.0. The insider now directly holds 16,500 shares of Nautilus Inc. (NLS).

Nautilus Inc. (NLS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Escalade Incorporated (ESCA) that is trading -34.95% down over the past 12 months and Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (MODG) that is -28.52% lower over the same period. Clarus Corporation (CLAR) is -71.75% down on the 1-year trading charts.