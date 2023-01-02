NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NGM) 2023 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 44.22% Upside

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: NGM) is -71.65% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.92 and a high of $19.14 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NGM stock was last observed hovering at around $4.87 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.15% off its average median price target of $5.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 44.22% off the consensus price target high of $9.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -25.5% lower than the price target low of $4.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.02, the stock is -3.31% and -3.55% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.37 million and changing 3.08% at the moment leaves the stock -58.26% off its SMA200. NGM registered -71.41% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -60.72%.

The stock witnessed a -9.22% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -61.62%, and is -2.33% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.09% over the week and 6.75% over the month.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NGM) has around 225 employees, a market worth around $397.99M and $58.10M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 71.92% and -73.77% from its 52-week high.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NGM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NGM) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/18/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -4.30% this year.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NGM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 80.62M, and float is at 64.61M with Short Float at 3.21%.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NGM) Insider Activity

A total of 28 insider transactions have happened at NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NGM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 28 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by COLUMN GROUP L P,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that COLUMN GROUP L P bought 300 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 12 at a price of $4.98 per share for a total of $1493.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.38 million shares.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 12 that COLUMN GROUP L P (Director) bought a total of 300 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 12 and was made at $4.98 per share for $1493.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.38 million shares of the NGM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 12, COLUMN GROUP L P (Director) acquired 300 shares at an average price of $4.98 for $1493.0. The insider now directly holds 380,472 shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NGM).

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NGM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK) that is trading 43.83% up over the past 12 months and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MDGL) that is 241.91% higher over the same period. Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ICPT) is -24.16% down on the 1-year trading charts.