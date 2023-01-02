Northwest Natural Holding Company (NWN) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Northwest Natural Holding Company (NYSE: NWN) is -2.44% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $42.37 and a high of $57.63 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NWN stock was last observed hovering at around $48.27 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.68%.

Currently trading at $47.59, the stock is 0.26% and 0.33% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.17 million and changing -1.41% at the moment leaves the stock -4.71% off its SMA200. NWN registered -2.38% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -12.81%.

The stock witnessed a -5.03% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 9.70%, and is 1.80% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.14% over the week and 2.45% over the month.

Northwest Natural Holding Company (NWN) has around 1173 employees, a market worth around $1.69B and $956.20M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 18.28 and Fwd P/E is 17.54. Profit margin for the company is 8.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 12.32% and -17.42% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.70%).

Northwest Natural Holding Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 11.40% this year.

Northwest Natural Holding Company (NWN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 34.94M, and float is at 34.80M with Short Float at 1.16%.

Northwest Natural Holding Company (NWN) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at Northwest Natural Holding Company (NWN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by ANDERSON DAVID HUGO,the company’sPresident & CEO. SEC filings show that ANDERSON DAVID HUGO sold 1 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 14 at a price of $49.73 per share for a total of $36.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.13 million shares.

Northwest Natural Holding Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 09 that ANDERSON DAVID HUGO (President & CEO) sold a total of 1 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 09 and was made at $48.73 per share for $37.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.13 million shares of the NWN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 18, HUDDLESTON JON G (VP, Eng. & Utility Operations) disposed off 17 shares at an average price of $53.10 for $912.0. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Northwest Natural Holding Company (NWN).