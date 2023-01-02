Park Aerospace Corp. (PKE) up 1.59% since start of the year

Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE: PKE) is 1.59% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.08 and a high of $14.21 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PKE stock was last observed hovering at around $12.88 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.53%.

Currently trading at $13.41, the stock is 8.62% and 8.33% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.17 million and changing 4.11% at the moment leaves the stock 10.49% off its SMA200. PKE registered 1.21% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 2.52%.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 1.36% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 21.47%, and is 17.12% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.40% over the week and 3.91% over the month.

Park Aerospace Corp. (PKE) has around 110 employees, a market worth around $263.64M and $53.00M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 36.74. Profit margin for the company is 14.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 33.04% and -5.63% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.00%).

Park Aerospace Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 62.40% this year.

Park Aerospace Corp. (PKE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 20.46M, and float is at 19.44M with Short Float at 2.50%.

Park Aerospace Corp. (PKE) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Park Aerospace Corp. (PKE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 0 times.