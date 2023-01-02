Positives for OptiNose Inc. (OPTN) as stock gains in recent trading

OptiNose Inc. (NASDAQ: OPTN) is 14.20% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.55 and a high of $4.30 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The OPTN stock was last observed hovering at around $1.86 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01% off its average median price target of $5.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 76.88% off the consensus price target high of $8.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 53.75% higher than the price target low of $4.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.85, the stock is 5.38% and -20.31% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.18 million and changing -0.54% at the moment leaves the stock -35.51% off its SMA200. OPTN registered 13.50% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -49.18%.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 4.52% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -49.45%, and is 9.47% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.47% over the week and 7.45% over the month.

OptiNose Inc. (OPTN) has around 189 employees, a market worth around $207.20M and $77.90M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -96.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 19.35% and -56.98% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-63.50%).

OptiNose Inc. (OPTN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for OptiNose Inc. (OPTN) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

OptiNose Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 30.00% this year.

OptiNose Inc. (OPTN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 83.32M, and float is at 63.99M with Short Float at 4.32%.

OptiNose Inc. (OPTN) Insider Activity

A total of 15 insider transactions have happened at OptiNose Inc. (OPTN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Marino Michael F III,the company’sChief Legal Officer & Corp Sec. SEC filings show that Marino Michael F III sold 2,751 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 16 at a price of $1.69 per share for a total of $4649.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.19 million shares.

OptiNose Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 16 that Janis Michele (Acting Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 1,015 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 16 and was made at $1.69 per share for $1715.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 48927.0 shares of the OPTN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 16, Clavelli Victor M (Chief Commercial Officer) disposed off 3,208 shares at an average price of $1.69 for $5422.0. The insider now directly holds 199,955 shares of OptiNose Inc. (OPTN).

OptiNose Inc. (OPTN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include OptiNose Inc. (OPTN) that is trading 13.50% up over the past 12 months.