Positives for TD SYNNEX Corporation (SNX) as stock gains in recent trading

TD SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX) is -17.18% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $78.86 and a high of $119.30 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SNX stock was last observed hovering at around $96.01 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.3%.

Currently trading at $94.71, the stock is -2.41% and -1.23% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.18 million and changing -1.35% at the moment leaves the stock -2.31% off its SMA200. SNX registered -16.79% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 2.47%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.21 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.60.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -7.42% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 16.65%, and is 0.12% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.22% over the week and 2.27% over the month.

TD SYNNEX Corporation (SNX) has around 22000 employees, a market worth around $9.17B and $61.71B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 16.59 and Fwd P/E is 7.61. Profit margin for the company is 0.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 20.09% and -20.61% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.60%).

TD SYNNEX Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/29/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -2.80% this year.

TD SYNNEX Corporation (SNX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 95.11M, and float is at 84.31M with Short Float at 1.07%.

TD SYNNEX Corporation (SNX) Insider Activity

A total of 76 insider transactions have happened at TD SYNNEX Corporation (SNX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 52 and purchases happening 24 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Witt Marshall,the company’sChief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Witt Marshall sold 712 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 16 at a price of $95.58 per share for a total of $68053.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50893.0 shares.

TD SYNNEX Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 01 that POLK DENNIS (Executive Chair) sold a total of 8,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 01 and was made at $102.83 per share for $0.82 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.16 million shares of the SNX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 15, Witt Marshall (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 609 shares at an average price of $102.10 for $62179.0. The insider now directly holds 51,789 shares of TD SYNNEX Corporation (SNX).

TD SYNNEX Corporation (SNX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Accenture plc (ACN) that is trading -35.52% down over the past 12 months and International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) that is 5.21% higher over the same period.